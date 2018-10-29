Maren Morris Performs New Song In Concert
Maren Morris is hard at work on her sophomore album and she just gave fans a little taste of what to expect.
The singer shared a clip of her performing a new song, reportedly called “To Hell and Back,” captioning it with a lyric from the song, “... a pearl without the pressure wouldn’t be a pearl at all,” and adding, “Went and played a new song from album 2 tonight.” Check it out!
Here’s a little sneak peak of To Hell & Back, written with Laura Veltz & will be on MM2 ---- pic.twitter.com/01G3OssBVy— All Things Maren (@MarenNation) October 27, 2018