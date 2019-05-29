Maren Morris Reimagining Songs For A New EP

Maren Morris is set to drop a new EP for Apple Music on Friday featuring acoustic versions of some of her hit songs. “Maren Morris: Reimagined,” produced by Dave Cobb, features new takes on “The Bones,” and the title track to her most recent album “Girl,” as well as her Zedd collaboration “The Middle.”

“I think the mark of a good song is you can rearrange it up and it still is a very defining song,” Maren says. “Dave you know, his production is so rootsy and very soulful and Americana and he just understands that sound so intensely.”