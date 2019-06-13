Maren Morris Responds To Topless Photo Backlash

Earlier this week, Maren Morris teased an upcoming feature in “Playboy” by posting a few tasteful, but topless photos, and it seems some fans weren't thrilled by them. Some suggested people will lose respect for her because of the pic, but Maren has now responded to the backlash and she doesn’t seem to care.

“The thing about me is, I make music for myself. I learned later that it touches others, which is the most wonderful byproduct of a songwriter’s calling,” she shared on her Instagram Story. “Some can sl-t-shame me for my lyrics about sex, and you can put me in your little box, but I just want to live and love.”

She added, “I recently accepted myself and will put these photos in a frame because I’ll never have this moment back. Can’t wait for you to read my interview with @playboy in their ‘Gender + Sexuality’ issue next week. I drop some truth too.”