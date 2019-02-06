Maren Morris Says Single Is 'Call To Action'

Maren Morris' latest single, "Girl," makes a bold statement, and she says that's very intentional. She tells us the timing of this song just made sense, "It's more like a call to action, I guess. This song is definitely the biggest statement kind of song I've ever released so it felt appropriate, especially the timing of now to put a really powerful womanly anthem out there."

"Girl" is the lead release from her upcoming sophomore album, which will be released later this year.

Maren will be in Los Angeles this weekend to attend the Grammy Awards, where she is performing and vying for five awards, including Record of the Year for "The Middle." The Grammys will air live on February 10th on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET.