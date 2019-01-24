Maren Morris Still Upset About Lack Of Female Representation

Maren Morris recently released her empowering new track “GIRL,” and announced the all-female “GIRL Tour.” And while she is doing her part to support her fellow female country artists, she isn’t happy that country radio isn’t actually doing the same.

“It’s baffling,” she tells “People.” “There are tons of artists making incredible music, not just women — people of color and different sexualities are making catchy country music. I’m grateful my singles have done well, but it’s frustrating to continue to have these conversations and no results.”

She adds, “Kelsea Ballerini and Carrie [Underwood>, I think they’re in the Top 20 now, so that’s an improvement to a month ago when there was zero. But we need more. I’m hoping in this year we see more of a tide turn.”