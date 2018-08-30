Mark Of Midland Recalls His Worst Job

The guys in Midland might be living the dream these days, but it wasn't always that way. Lead singer Mark Wystrach reflects on his most-hated job as we approach the Labor Day holiday. He tells us: "The worst job, my family owns a restaurant, live honky-tonk bar and saloon, and starting at about age 10 or 11 during Labor Day we had the rodeo and that’s when it was just crazy chaos. And my twin brother and I had to do the dish room and it was probably about 110 degrees, 100 percent humidity in there, and we did a double shift. It was 12 hours. The hardest work I’ve ever done, filthy, you can picture it. So I think about that stuff all the time, actually, before we’re going onstage stage. I think of all the different jobs I’ve had. You constantly need to take perspective. So it’s a hard road doing what we’re doing, but beats the hell out of dishwashing.”

Midland is celebrating this week with news of their three CMA Awards nominations for Vocal Group, New Artis and Single of the Year for "Drinkin' Problem." TheCMA Awards will be held on November 14th in Nashville and broadcast live on ABC.