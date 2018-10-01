Massive Facebook Hack Hits Mark Zuckerberg Too

A Facebook security breach confirmed on Friday may have left nearly 50-million users vulnerable. Included in that number? Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and the company's European Vice President, Nicola Mendelsohn.

As for how they did it, the hackers were apparently able to exploit a vulnerability in Facebook's system allowing them to access log in information and control accounts. More specifically they compromised digital keys that people use to stay logged in on their devices, instead of having to regularly sign back in.

Facebook has since reset the log-ins for a total of 90-million accounts for extra caution. Zuckerberg has responded to the hack by saying, in part, "This is a really serious security issue, and we're taking it seriously."