Mayochup: Yes or No?

Are you someone who loves to mix your ketchup and mayo? Well, now there’s a product that does that for you, although it’s getting very mixed reviews on social media

Heinz has introduced a new product they’re calling Mayochup, which is exactly what it sounds like Heinz mayonnaise, combined with Heinz ketchup. Right now the product is only being sold in Middle East states, but the company is holding a vote as to whether it should be introduced in the U.S.

Fans have until Sunday to cast their yay or nay vote, but Heinz says it will only bring the product stateside if it gets 500,000 yes votes.

But while we’ll have to wait until this weekend to find out if we’ll get the product, folks on social media aren’t holding back with their thoughts. Many folks divided on whether the condiment is brilliant or disgusting, with some noting that it’s actually not a new invention, because it sounds just like fry sauce, which is popular in states like Idaho and Utah. Others don’t see the point, because it will just add one more condiment bottle in their fridge.