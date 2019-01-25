McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Bacon For One Hour

These days McDonald’s is really into all things bacon. They just announced that on January 29th, for one hour only, customers can get two free slices of bacon on the side with any menu item.

It’s a very exciting deal to highlight the fast food chain’s new thick-cut Applewood-smoked bacon, along with three new bacon-centric menu items: the Big Mac with bacon, the Quarter Pounder with Bacon and the highly anticipated Cheesy Bacon Fries. Bacon Hour will happen from 4pm to 5pm local time on January 29th and the new bacon items will hit menus the next day, January 30th.