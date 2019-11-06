McDonald’s To Start Selling Chicken For Breakfast

McDonald’s is reportedly planning to expand their breakfast menu next year, and it’s certainly something to be excited about, especially if you like chicken. A new report claims that a McDonald’s internal memo reveals they will be adding chicken options to their breakfast menu in January.

Although the memo didn’t specifically mention how chicken will be incorporated into the menu, they have already been testing several options including Chicken McGriddles, the Chicken McBiscuit, and McChicken McMuffins. In fact, about half of the McDonald’s locations in the country already have chicken on their breakfast menus.