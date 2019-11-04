McDonald's Is Bringing Back Retro Toys For Their Happy Meal's 40th Anniversary
November 4, 2019
McDonald's famous Happy Meals are turning 40! To celebrate the anniversary of these kids meals, McDonald's is bringing back some of it's most popular retro toys. 15 different toys will be available for a limited time, and yes, Furby is one of them. Many of the original McDonald's toys were the Mcdonald's characters themselves. Check out the lineup for these throwback toys here:
Cowboy McNugget
Fireman McNugget
Mail Carrier McNugget
Hamburger Changeable
Grimace
Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable
McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird
Hamburglar
Power Rangers
Space Jam Bugs Bunny
Patti the Platypus
101 Dalmatians
Tamagotchi
My Little Pony
Furby
Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey
Hello Kitty