McDonald's Is Bringing Back Retro Toys For Their Happy Meal's 40th Anniversary

McDonald's famous Happy Meals are turning 40! To celebrate the anniversary of these kids meals, McDonald's is bringing back some of it's most popular retro toys. 15 different toys will be available for a limited time, and yes, Furby is one of them. Many of the original McDonald's toys were the Mcdonald's characters themselves. Check out the lineup for these throwback toys here:

Cowboy McNugget

Fireman McNugget

Mail Carrier McNugget

Hamburger Changeable

Grimace

Dino Happy Meal Box Changeable

McDonald’s Hot Wheels Thunderbird

Hamburglar

Power Rangers

Space Jam Bugs Bunny

Patti the Platypus

101 Dalmatians

Tamagotchi

My Little Pony

Furby

Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey

Hello Kitty