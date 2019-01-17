Meghan Markle Gets Called A “Fat Lady”

Meghan Markle is about six months pregnant now, which means she’s sporting a serious bump! But being a Royal, you wouldn’t expect that any fans would mention her growing tummy when they got the chance to meet her… or would they?

Meghan was recently called a “fat lady” – thankfully, not by her chatty half-sister Samantha Markle, it was just an innocent joke by a Jamaican woman she met while visiting her new patronage, the London-based animal charity Mayhew.

In a video, Meghan can be seen meeting “care home resident” Peggy McEachrom, who says to Meghan, “what a lovely lady you are, may god bless you, and you’re a fat lady!” Meghan doesn’t seem bothered at all, responding with a big laugh and saying, “I’ll take it!” Check out the moment below.

#Meghan, in an Armani coat and H&M ‘Mama’ maternity dress meets care home residents who’ve been helped by gorgeous Roobarb pic.twitter.com/nlK6iLexdd — Emily Andrews (@byEmilyAndrews) January 16, 2019