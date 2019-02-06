Memphis Meets Navy For The First Time

February 6, 2019
Chuck, Rachael and Grunwald in the morning

© PictureGroup

Jason Aldean's son Memphis met his sister Navy for the first time. Brittany Aldean shared the video on her instagram. So sweet!

 

Meeting baby sis for the first time--

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Tags: 
jason aldean
Brittany Aldean
Navy
Memphis