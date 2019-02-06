Memphis Meets Navy For The First Time
February 6, 2019
Jason Aldean's son Memphis met his sister Navy for the first time. Brittany Aldean shared the video on her instagram. So sweet!
Meeting baby sis for the first time--
A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
06 Feb
06 Feb
Dylan Scott Saint Andrews Hall
07 Feb
53rd Annual Marvac Detroit RV & Camping Show Suburban Collection Showplace
07 Feb
Gordon Chevrolet Ten Man Jam Ticket Drop Gordon Chevrolet
07 Feb
Join 99.5 WYCD at Coyote Joe's Coyote Joe's