Michael Bolton To Release New Documentary About Detroit

A few years ago, singer Michael Bolton was in Detroit and was taking a tour of the city when he realized that there was a lot happening in the city. During this time, Detroit still had a bad rep and as it was rebuilding, Bolton realized that the mainstream media was portraying Detroit through skewed eyes and thought that everyone needed to see the amazing things this city was doing to reinvent itself. So he started filiming his adventures in the city and a new documentary was born. American Dream: Detroit will be released to theaters for a one-day event with Fathom Events on may 15th. No theater locations have been announced just yet, but, a trailer has been released.

On a personal note, we here at WYCD couldn't be more thrilled to get a little love in the trailer! We love Detroit!