Michael Ray, Carly Pearce Ready To Double Date With Fans

Four country music couples -- Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell, Kane and Katelyn Brown, and Scotty and Gabi McCreery -- are giving fans the chance to go on a double date thanks to the dating app Bumble. Together, they have created a new campaign called “Country Couples for a Cause,” where new and existing Bumble members can enter to win the contest. The four winners and their guests will head out on a special double date with one of the country couples, while Bumble commits to

make a $25,000 donation to each of the couple’s charity of choice:

Carly Pearce and Michael Ray: The Ryan Seacrest Foundation

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell: JDRF

Kane and Katelyn Brown: Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Scotty and Gabi McCreery: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Michael Ray said, “When we’re not touring or on the road, one of our favorite things to do as a couple is to try new restaurants around Nashville. We can’t wait to plan a fun date night and share that experience with our fans.”