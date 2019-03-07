Michael Ray Gets Golds Three Times

March 7, 2019
Michael Ray appeared on Strahan and Sara Wednesday morning.

During his visit, he picked up gold records for "Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less" and "Get to You."

Now he's off to London to play the C2C Festival.

 

We're GOLD TIMES THREE y'all. Getting this plaque to commemorate #kissyouinthemorning, #thinkalittleless and #gettoyou going gold means so much to me. But what means more to me is the support y'all show me and this music we're making. #NINETEEN keeps getting better and I can't wait to share every moment to come with you. Thank you @strahanandsara for making my morning! @c2cfestival, here we come!!!

