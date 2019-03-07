Michael Ray Gets Golds Three Times
Michael Ray appeared on Strahan and Sara Wednesday morning.
During his visit, he picked up gold records for "Kiss You in the Morning," "Think a Little Less" and "Get to You."
Now he's off to London to play the C2C Festival.
We're GOLD TIMES THREE y'all. Getting this plaque to commemorate #kissyouinthemorning, #thinkalittleless and #gettoyou going gold means so much to me. But what means more to me is the support y'all show me and this music we're making. #NINETEEN keeps getting better and I can't wait to share every moment to come with you. Thank you @strahanandsara for making my morning! @c2cfestival, here we come!!!