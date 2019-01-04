Michael Ray Mourns The Loss of His Grandmother With Song

Michael Ray mourned the loss of his grandmother who passed away Wednesday, with Merle Haggard's "If I Could Only Fly."

He writes on social media, "I'm so glad God gave me you as a grandmother you were the definition of strong independent, hard working god fearing, family woman. I’m so glad Carly got to meet you. She reminds me a lot of you in some ways."

His grandmother was married to Amos, the grandfather he named his album after.