Michael Ray Mourns The Loss of His Grandmother With Song
Michael Ray mourned the loss of his grandmother who passed away Wednesday, with Merle Haggard's "If I Could Only Fly."
His grandmother was married to Amos, the grandfather he named his album after.
I miss you so much already!! “If I could only fly” granny I would have been up there this morning just to see the look on papas face. I don’t know what to say except thank you for all you did for all of us. Im so glad God gave me you as a grandmother you were the definition of strong independent, hard working god fearing, family woman. I’m so glad Carly got to meet you she reminds me a lot of you in someways. Pls watch over us it’s not easy letting you go but I know because you raised us and taught us about God and Heaven that you’re without pain and with papa AMOS. This old @merlehaggardofficial song came to my mind this morning when I got the call, you were always in the crowd for me so I felt the need to play it for you. I love you Granny. Love, Ray