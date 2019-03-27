Michigan Couple Claims To Have Captured Ghost On Nanny Cam

A young Michigan couple claims to have caught a ghost on their child's nanny cam. The couple believes their home is haunted by a malicious ghost. The couple's one year old daughter has been waking up with deep purple scratches on her face, so they decided to set up the nanny cam to see what happens.

Looking at the footage, they believe to see a male figure walk around the room, as their daughter watches. They had a paranormal investigator come to the house and confirm the haunting. The couple is looking to move as soon as possible, and will not leave their child in the room alone.

Although, this is not the first sign of paranormal activity the couple has noticed in their house. They have heard sounds of laughing, screaming, and shouting.

See for yourself.