Midland Premieres New Podcast 'Set It Straight'

Midland is bringing their free-wheeling attitude and conversation to their very own podcast called Set It Straight. The trio, made up of Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson, premiered the first episode of their country music podcast yesterday (Wednesday, September 25th). Rolling Stone reports the podcast "seeks to answer some of country’s burning questions."

The 10-show season of Set It Straight includes interviews with Tanya Tucker, Dwight Yoakam, and songwriter Earl Bud Lee ("Friends In Low Places").

Midland is in the Top 20 and climbing with their latest single, "Mr. Lonely."