Midland’s Mark Wystrach Is Now Married

On Tuesday (October 8) Midland’s Mark Wystrach married his girlfriend, Ty Haney. She’s the CEO of Texas-based clothing brand, Outdoor Voices. She and Mark both posted wedding photos on Instagram showing off their wedding rings. He wrote: “Got hitched in a quiet little ceremony today and am mighty proud & delighted to now call Ty Haney, “My wife.”

On her birthday last week, he posted a note to her that read: “Queen of my world and mother of our unborn child. You’re the most specialist sauce I’ve ever come across and I love you for all you make me feel.”

The couple met last year after she messaged him on Instagram and said, “Let’s hang!” He responded and they met at a restaurant. The wedding was a casual, low-key event in Austin, Texas.