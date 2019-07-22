Midland’s Mark Wystrach’s Going to Be A Dad

Congratulations are in order for Midland’s Mark Wystrach. The singer announced on social media that he and fiancée Ty Haney are expecting a baby girl later this year.

The singer announced the news with a picture of a sweatshirt that reads “Best Dad On Earth.” He then noted, “Knew I shoulda bought this! Soo excited to announce @ty_haney and I are having a baby girl in November!"

Ty also shared a picture of her baby bump, writing, “Baby on board or too many donuts? -- Lil cowgirl on the way #doingthings.”

This will be the first child for the couple, who got engaged back in May.