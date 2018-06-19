Midland Talks Mustache Influences
All of the members of Midland have mustaches, and they all have someone who inspired them to grow their facial hair. Guitarist Jess Carson says, “Everyone who grows a mustache starts with a picture of somebody that they see with a mustache and they say, ‘That’s the mustache I want.’ Mine was Paul McCartney, for whatever reason. He just had the perfect mustache.”
For singer Mark Wystrach, the mustache inspo started at home. “When I was born my dad had a mustache. My dad was a fighter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps, so my greatest mustache influence is my dad, Colonel Michael Wystrach.” A classic TV character was influential too -- “Also, Magnum P.I.,” he says.
Bassist Cameron Duddy cites peer pressure as the primary motivator for him to grow a ‘stache.“These guys made me grow this mustache,” he says. “Jess said the other day, ‘You’re a five without facial hair and you’re a 10 with facial hair.’ Isn’t that rough?” Cameron likes to change up his look, and for that he looks to former Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant.“Sometimes I go for a mustache - goatee combo,” he says. “Robert Plant rocked that look the best.”