Midland's Mark Wystrach Is Engaged

Congratulations to Midland frontman Mark Wystrach and his new fiancee, Ty Haney! Mark shared the big news on Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, May 28th) complete with pictures of the ring on Ty's finger writing, "Popped THE QUESTION and @ty_haney had the answer I was lookin' for!!!"

Mark and Ty reportedly began dating in the spring of 2018 after she messaged him on Instagram.