Millennials Say Dating Has Gotten Too Expensive

Times change, and everything else changes too-- even dating. American anthropologist Dr. Helen Fisher says what was once a casual meet-and-greet for a first date has turned into a delayed and very deliberate event that happens much later in the relationship cycle. Fisher explains, "Millennials are very ambitious. They are terrified of catching feelings and getting into relationships that they can't (financially or mentally) manage." She adds that many people in their 20s still live at home in order to save money, and carry the belief that they need to get their career and finances in order before they marry. Match's new survey finds 22 percent of singles say a potential partner's financial situation has held them back from pursuing a relationship with them, and nearly a third say their own financial situation has held them back from pursuing love in the first place. Fisher (a Baby Boomer) says dating used to be casual and inexpensive-- people played mini golf, ate fast food, or even just drove around in someone's car-- but today there's a lot more that happens before a first date, and then when it finally happens it's generally very expensive.