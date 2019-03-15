Miranda Lambert And Maren Morris Surprise Crowd With Duet

Fans packed Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to see Maren Morris this week, and they love her second album, “Girl,” that just dropped. “Damn, y’all knew that one,” she said after playing “A Song For Everything.”

Maren had a bunch of surprises for the crowd that night as Miranda Lambert and songwriter Natalie Hemby performed two songs including "Virginia Bluebell," a song from Lambert's "Revolution," album. Hemby co-wrote "Virginia Bluebell" with Miranda and also co-wrote, "I Wish I Was," for Maren. The trio performed both songs for the stunned crowd.

Maren just started the "Girl: The World Tour " after she released her sophomore album last week. She'll be traveling the US this spring with special guests Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn at select dates.