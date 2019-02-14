Miranda Lambert Dumps Salad Over Woman’s Head Following Restaurant Argument

Miranda Lambert got into an argument with fellow patrons at a Nashville steakhouse this weekend, which ended with the singer dumping a salad in a woman’s lap.

TMZ reports that Miranda was dining with her mom and a friend at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville, when an older man started getting into it with Miranda’s friend. Apparently the fight began in the restroom following a commnt about Millennials and their phones, and things quickly escalated.

Photos of the incident show Miranda inserting herself into the fight and having to be held back by her friend. At one point she walks over to the man’s wife, picks up her salad and dumps it in the woman’s lap.

Police were reportedly called to the scene but Miranda and her party were gone before they arrived.

So far Miranda hasn’t commented on the report.