Miranda Lambert “Happy” With Hubby Despite Tabloid Report

Miranda Lambert’s rep is denying a “Star” magazine report that claimed the singer and her hubby Brendan McLoughlinare over after just four months of marriage.

The tab claimed that Miranda is “moving out” of their New York apartment, and blames their problems on distance, since she still owns a home in Nashville. An insider claimed Miranda has been telling friends, “marrying Brendan was the biggest mistake of her life."

Well, now Miranda’s rep is putting an end to the rumors. “[The report] is completely made up. Not one iota is true,” her rep tells Gossip Cop. “They are happy and together!”