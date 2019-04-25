Miranda Lambert To Host Another Mutt Nation Parade During CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert is once again bringing her Mutt Nation to CMA Fest. The singer will host a Mutt Nation parade on June 6th in downtown Nashville to celebrate her organization’s 10thanniversary.

“We’re hoping that 1,000 or more people, some with their furry friends, will join us walking in support of shelter pet adoption,” Miranda shares. “Country music lovers and dog lovers, they go hand-in-hand, and CMA Fest provides the perfect setting to make that special connection.”

The march will begin in the Nissan Stadium parking lot ending in Music City’s Walk of Fame Park, which is about a mile.