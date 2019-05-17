Miranda Lambert Loves Spoiling Her Man

Miranda Lambert and hubby Brendan O'Loughlin were spotted this week outside their $2 million New York apartment and while that’s really not a lot of money for Miranda, it certainly is a step up for Brendan, a New York City cop.

Well, according to a report in “In Touch,” Miranda has no problem treating her man to nice things. “She’s 'totally upgraded Brendan’s life,” a source tells the mag. “Being a young NYPD officer, he wasn’t exactly rolling in money. But it seems Miranda likes spoiling him.”

The source adds she, “doesn’t mind spending money to make him happy.”

And it seems Miranda may even be embracing the idea of being a mom, with sources saying the home even has a place for Brendan’s son, Landon, who he had with an ex. The insider notes, “The new apartment is complete with a full nursery to accommodate visits from Brendan’s son, Landon.”