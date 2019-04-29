Miranda Lambert Named Her Fashion Line After Her Horse

Miranda Lambert launched her very own clothing line Idyllwind last September, but you probably don’t know where she got the name for the brand. In an interview with the “New York Post,” Miranda shares that the line was named after her horse, Ellie Idyllwind.

“I had started riding horses at the age of 30. I had never ridden a horse before in my life — it was fun and a bit scary at the same time,” she shared. “When thinking about naming the brand and what this clothing line meant to me, it was all about taking risks, being brave and trying something new, and that was represented in my life on horseback at the time, so the name Idyllwind seemed perfect.”

As for the brand itself, Miranda notes, “Idyllwind is an extension of me, who I am, and my music,” adding, “It has a vintage Western vibe with an edge; it definitely reflects my personal style. It is inspired by what I enjoy doing, what I do when I am on my off time. I am usually in a T-shirt and cutoffs wearing some cute boots.”