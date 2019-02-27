Miranda Lambert Is Not Happy With The Press Hounding Her & Hubby

Miranda Lambert certainly caused a stir when she announced her surprise wedding to New York City police officer Brendan Mcloughlin, and understandably the press has been dying to get her on camera talking about her new love.

Well, apparently they are a bit too anxious because the singer was not at all happy when reporters caught the couple at a New York airport this week. After being hounded by "Inside Edition" cameras she snapped, "If I say something, will you leave, please?" adding, "Like, the world should mind its own f--king business."