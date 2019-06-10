Miranda Lambert Opens Up About Married Life & Being A Stepmom

Miranda Lambert has been pretty private about her new life with hubby Brendan McLoughlin, but in a new interview she has finally opened up about it, including her life as a stepmom to Brendan’s seven-month-old son.

“My stepson is amazing,” Miranda tells “Extra.” “I’m loving that whole phase, and I’ve raised a million dogs, so I feel like I’ve got that part of my womanly/motherly thing is full, so this is a whole new journey. It’s great.”

The couple currently split time between New York, where Brendan is a police officer, and Nashville, and it seems to be working well for them. “We have the best of both worlds,” she says, “We spend time in New York, we get to see our adorable nugget, then we get to come back to the farm and have the quiet life. I’m enjoying the balance.”

And while Miranda has had to get used to a child being around, it seems Brendan has had to get used to being a pet parent. “He didn’t have any dogs or any animals at all when he came into this relationship, so he inherited a whole barn full,” she shares. “I was like, ‘Hey, I got the dogs, you got the kid, we can mix and mingle.'”