Miranda Lambert Puts An End To Bouncing Beachball

Memo to Miranda Lambert fans -- do not bring a beach ball to bounce around in the crowd at her concerts! She proved how much she hates those bouncing beachballs during her show on Saturday (August 31st) in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The ball met its demise when it got close to the stage and she quickly popped it with a what looks like a knife which was ready and waiting on the drum riser.

Miranda told the crowd, "I love y'all but we're not at the damn beach. We're singing country music tonight."

A video of the incident has been making the rounds on social media.