Miranda Lambert’s Hubby Lends Her A Pre-Show Hand

Miranda Lambert’s hubby is apparently a big help to her on tour. The singer recently shared video on her Instagram Story revealing how her man, Brendan McLoughlin came to her aid as she was getting ready to take the stage this weekend.

“Pre show problems! Being pretty ain’t pretty,” she shared in the first clip, along with the hashtag #tightbritches. Apparently Miranda’s pants were so tight she was unable to bend down and get her boots to put on, and asked for help.

That’s where Brendan came in. “I will help you put your boots on, if you can grab them,” he says, but she’s unable to, noting they’re “so far away.” He then asks why she can’t get them and she admits her pants are too tight.

“Are your pants gonna rip?” McLoughlin asks, to which she replied, “Yeah, possibly.” At that point he helps his wife put on her shoes.

Miranda is headed Down Under next year. She’s set to be one of the headliners for the CMC Rocks Festival, taking place March 20th to 22nd in Willowband, Ipswich, Queensland. Other headliners include Kip Moore and Morgan Evans, with Billy Currington, Brothers Osborne and more on the bill.