Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Finds A Record Number Of Dogs New Homes During CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation held its annual parade during CMA Fest this past weekend, and it helped find a lot of pets a new home. In fact, a 61 rescue dogs found homes, which is a record for the group.

“To the uninitiated, it probably sounded like dogs barking. But to me, knowing the pure joy that comes with owning a rescue dog – or eight – it was music to my ears,” Miranda shared in a statement. She added on Instagram, “I’m so grateful to be part of this weekend and combine my two biggest passions. Can’t wait to see y’all again on the road!”