Miranda Lambert Shoots Back At Internet Troll Who Says Her Marriage “Won’t Last”
Miranda Lambert recently shared video of her hubby Brendan McLoughlin cooking up some fried chicken, and apparently at least one online troll took it upon themselves to use it to comment on the state of Miranda’s marriage.
After the person commented, “wont last” next to the video, Miranda was quick to shoot back with a rather sassy response. She noted, “Sure won’t!,” adding, “I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”
“I’m sweet tea sippin’ on the front porch sittin’ while my hubby fries chicken and I’m pickin’ these straaangs. “ Live performance of my song “Locomotive” airs tonight on ABC at 8/7c. @CMA fest! #locomotive ---- (Sunday funday music by @timmytychilders ) FYI The New Yorker took to the cast iron skillet just fine! #southern #Texan