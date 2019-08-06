Miranda Lambert Shoots Back At Internet Troll Who Says Her Marriage “Won’t Last”

Miranda Lambert recently shared video of her hubby Brendan McLoughlin cooking up some fried chicken, and apparently at least one online troll took it upon themselves to use it to comment on the state of Miranda’s marriage.

After the person commented, “wont last” next to the video, Miranda was quick to shoot back with a rather sassy response. She noted, “Sure won’t!,” adding, “I’m gonna eat every piece of it! Can’t waste chicken!”