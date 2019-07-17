Miranda Lambert Teases More Than Just New Song Coming Tomorrow
July 17, 2019
Miranda Lambert is set to drop her new single “It All Comes Out In The Wash” tomorrow, but it seems we may be getting more than just the tune.
Although she didn’t reveal too much, Miranda shared on Instagram, “I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too.”
Incase y’all missed the news, I’ve got a new song “It All Comes Out in the Wash” premiering this Thursday at 6am ET! And...I just may have something else up my sleeve for y’all that day too...--Stay tuned ➡️ link in bio