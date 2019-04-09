Miranda Lambert's Lyric Change At The ACMs Was Nothing New

Social media and several publications went into a tizzy over Miranda Lambert's medley of breakup hits Sunday night at the ACM Awards. Many noted she altered line in "Little Red Wagon" "I live in Oklahoma" to "I got the hell out of Oklahoma" and it was aimed at ex-Blake Shelton. That's the state they called home while they lived while married.

This is nothing new, though. Ran has been singing that line at least since last year, and Blake and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani apparently had left the building Sunday before Ran performed, so it appears all this hysteria about Ran throwing shade at Blake was much ado about nothing.

It should be noted, however, that Ran did make her first red carpet appearance with her new husband, NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, on Sunday night.