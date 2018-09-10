Miss New York Wins Miss America But Miss Michigan Goes Viral

Miss New York Nia Franklin is now wearing the Miss America 2.0 crown after winning the title last night in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Brooklyn native won the competition after demonstrating her opera singing skills during the talent portion, then encouraging young women to be positive about themselves during the Q-and-A section.

Franklin is the first Miss America not to compete in a swimsuit competition, which was scrapped this year for the first time since the first pageant in 1921. But she wasn’t the only newsmaker.

During the introduction segment of Miss America 2019, Emily Sioma, aka Miss Michigan, used her brief moment on network television to advocate for Flint, Michigan. She did not advance in the competition, but the Twitterverse cheered her on.