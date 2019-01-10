Morgan Evans Releases New Highway 1 Sessions Video

Morgan Evans has released a live acoustic version of “Everything Changes” as part of the Highway 1 Sessions video series. Written by Morgan, Chris DeStefano, and Blair Daly, the track carries the message of needing a fresh start, then finding it in a new relationship on a night that changes your life forever. The clip features Morgan performing the scaled-down rendition of the song on a coastal cliffside.

With a few days off between shows, Morgan headed to the shoreline with just a guitar and a few friends, and the result was the Highway 1 Sessions: a collection of moments captured on-camera, inspired by the Australia native’s passion for music, adventure and the outdoors. Check out the series' previous videos, as well as the stories behind the songs, now live on Morgan’s YouTube channel.

Morgan joins Old Dominion’s Make It Sweet tour beginning on January 18th in Rosemont, IL.