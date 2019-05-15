Morgan Wallen Drops Video For “Whiskey Glasses”

Morgan Wallen just landed his first number one, “Whiskey Glasses,” and now he’s dropped a live video for the track. The clip was shot during a sold-out show earlier this year at Nashville’s Marathon Music Works.

“I think this song right here could be special for all of us tonight, man,” he tells the crowd in the video. “This song is about the last time I got broken up with.”

“Whiskey Glasses” is the second single off Morgan’s debut album, “If I Know Me.”