Morgan Wallen To Headline His Own Tour Next Year

October 9, 2019
Country

Morgan Wallen has had such a great year that he’s now planning for a brand-new headline tour for 2020. He said, “This year so far, I've mostly played shows as the opening act. While I love that, and appreciate everyone who's made that possible, I'm ready to get into rooms where I know the energy will all be directed towards our music and our production.”

The Platinum selling and CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, will kick the tour off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 2 and will stop in 19 cities through May 1.

January 2 | Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live
January 3 | Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
January 4 | Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre
January 9 | New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore
January 10 | Houston, TX - House of Blues
January 11 | Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory
January 16 | Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park
January 17 | Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
January 18 | Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre
March 19 | Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
March 20 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
March 21 | North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
April 9 | Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
April 11 | Boston, MA - House of Blues

April 17 | Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
April 23 | San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic 
April 29 | Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House
April 30 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 1 | Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Morgan Wallen
Monster Energy Outbreak Tour
Whiskey Glasses
Jon Langston