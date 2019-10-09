Morgan Wallen To Headline His Own Tour Next Year

Morgan Wallen has had such a great year that he’s now planning for a brand-new headline tour for 2020. He said, “This year so far, I've mostly played shows as the opening act. While I love that, and appreciate everyone who's made that possible, I'm ready to get into rooms where I know the energy will all be directed towards our music and our production.”

The Platinum selling and CMA New Artist of the Year nominee, will kick the tour off in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 2 and will stop in 19 cities through May 1.

January 2 | Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

January 3 | Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

January 4 | Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

January 9 | New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

January 10 | Houston, TX - House of Blues

January 11 | Irving, TX - Toyota Music Factory

January 16 | Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield Park

January 17 | Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

January 18 | Cincinnati, OH - Taft Theatre

March 19 | Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

March 20 | Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

March 21 | North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 9 | Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

April 11 | Boston, MA - House of Blues

April 17 | Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

April 23 | San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic

April 29 | Boise, ID - Revolution Concert House

April 30 | Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

May 1 | Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium