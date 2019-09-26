Morgan Wallen On Jimmy Kimmel

September 26, 2019
Country

Morgan Wallen was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, September 25th. He performed his hit "Whiskey Glasses." Check out the video below:

 

Morgan Wallen
Whiskey Glasses
Jimmy Kimmel