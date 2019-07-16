Most Popular Ice Cream Shop In Each State

There’s nothing like ice cream on a hot summer night to cool you off, and getting a scoop or two from a local ice cream shop is always more fun than buying it at the grocery store. Everyone has their own idea about what the best ice cream shop is in their area, but according to these users at FourSquare, the city guide app, these are the best places to get your fix in each state.

California - Bi-Rite Creamery, San Francisco. "Love the place. Their ice cream is super creamy.” -Adnan Manjal.

Connecticut - The Collins Creamery, Enfield. "The best ice cream I have ever had. Period." -Kyle N.

Washington, D.C.- Ice Cream Jubilee, Washington, D.C. "If you want amazing quality ice cream then this is a must. Almost every flavor doesn't disappoint. TRUST." -Cas

Florida - ChillN Nitrogen Ice Cream, Miami. "It was unique! It's amazing watching while they prepare your ice-cream just in front of you!" -Rui T

Georgia - Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Atlanta. "So hard to resist when you smell the fresh cones! Always a line but it's worth it!" -Carolina

Michigan - Moomers Ice Cream, Traverse City.

Illinois - Lickity Split, Chicago. "Awesome and classic ice cream parlor. Traditional flavors served up in a cool atmosphere." -Fernando Covas.

New York - Ample Hills Creamery, Brooklyn."Excellent quality and very creative flavors...Def worth a try!" -Roger R.

North Carolina - The Parlour, Durham. "The Salted Butter Caramel is the best ice cream I've ever had. Don't forget to grab a pint from their pint fridge for later!" -Jordan Groseclose.

Pennsylvania - The Franklin Fountain, Philadelphia. "Go back in time at this Old City ice cream parlor, where the Berley brothers geek out about historic techniques and handlebar mustaches. Try one of the old-timey sundaes, like the Maple Leaf Rag." -Allie Ilagan.

Texas - Amy's Ice Creams, Austin. "Has really good flavors and all kinds of things that they'll mix into the ice cream for you." -James Stephenson.

Virginia - Carl's Ice Cream, Fredericksburg. "Carl's = best ice cream in DC. I recommend the Pineapple Shake!" -Tessa Merna.