A Mother's Day Playlist
Happy Mother's Day to all of the great mom's out there! If you're looking for a song to show your mom how much you love her, we've put together a playlist that will tell mom just how special she is to you.
Blake Shelton - “The Baby”
“She would always save me, because I was her baby.”
Carrie Underwood - “Mama’s Song”
“You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life.”
Florida Georgia Line featuring Backstreet Boys - “God, Your Mama and Me”
“No one's ever gonna love you more than God, your mama and me.”
Garth Brooks - “Mom”
“She'll kiss your bruises, your bumps and scrapes, and anytime you hurt, her heart's gonna break.”
Jamie O’Neal - “Somebody’s Hero”
“She didn't get a check every week like a nine to fiver. But she's been a waiter, and a cook and taxi driver for 20 years, there at home, until the day her girl was grown.”
Kacey Musgraves - “Mother”
“I'm just sitting here, thinking 'bout the time that's slipping and missing my mother.”
Keith Urban - “Female”
“She's the heart of life. She's the dreamer's dream. She's the hands of time. She's the queen of kings.”
Lauren Alaina - “Like My Mother Does”
“She sees everybody for who they really are. I'm so thankful for her guidance. She helped me get this far.”
Martina McBride - “In My Daughter’s Eyes”
“In my daughter's eyes, I am a hero. I am strong and wise, and I know no fear.”
Luke Bryan - “Most People Are Good”
“I believe most people are good and most mama's oughta qualify for sainthood.”
Merle Haggard - “Mama Tried”
“No one could steer me right but Mama tried.”
Sugarland - “Mother”
“She'll take you in, feed your friends. Her open arms are welcoming.”
Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill - “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s”
“Meanwhile back at Mama's, The porch lights on, come on in if you wanna.”