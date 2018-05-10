A Mother's Day Playlist

Happy Mother's Day to all of the great mom's out there! If you're looking for a song to show your mom how much you love her, we've put together a playlist that will tell mom just how special she is to you.

Blake Shelton - “The Baby”

“She would always save me, because I was her baby.”

Video of Blake Shelton - The Baby (Official Video)

Carrie Underwood - “Mama’s Song”

“You've given me everything that I will need to make it through this crazy thing called life.”

Video of Carrie Underwood - Mama&#039;s Song

Florida Georgia Line featuring Backstreet Boys - “God, Your Mama and Me”

“No one's ever gonna love you more than God, your mama and me.”

Video of Florida Georgia Line - God, Your Mama, And Me ft. Backstreet Boys

Garth Brooks - “Mom”

“She'll kiss your bruises, your bumps and scrapes, and anytime you hurt, her heart's gonna break.”

Video of Garth Brooks &quot; Mom &quot;performs live on The Ellen Show Man Against Machine

Jamie O’Neal - “Somebody’s Hero”

“She didn't get a check every week like a nine to fiver. But she's been a waiter, and a cook and taxi driver for 20 years, there at home, until the day her girl was grown.”

Video of Jamie O&#039;Neal - Somebody&#039;s Hero

Kacey Musgraves - “Mother”

“I'm just sitting here, thinking 'bout the time that's slipping and missing my mother.”

Video of Kacey Musgraves - Mother (Audio)

Keith Urban - “Female”

“She's the heart of life. She's the dreamer's dream. She's the hands of time. She's the queen of kings.”

Video of Keith Urban - &quot;Female&quot; (Official Audio)

Lauren Alaina - “Like My Mother Does”

“She sees everybody for who they really are. I'm so thankful for her guidance. She helped me get this far.”

Video of Lauren Alaina - Like My Mother Does

Martina McBride - “In My Daughter’s Eyes”

“In my daughter's eyes, I am a hero. I am strong and wise, and I know no fear.”

Video of Martina McBride - In My Daughter&#039;s Eyes lyrics

Luke Bryan - “Most People Are Good”

“I believe most people are good and most mama's oughta qualify for sainthood.”

Video of Luke Bryan - Most People Are Good

Merle Haggard - “Mama Tried”

“No one could steer me right but Mama tried.”

Video of Merle Haggard - Mama Tried

Sugarland - “Mother”

“She'll take you in, feed your friends. Her open arms are welcoming.”

Video of Sugarland - Mother (Lyric Video)

Tim McGraw featuring Faith Hill - “Meanwhile Back at Mama’s”

“Meanwhile back at Mama's, The porch lights on, come on in if you wanna.”