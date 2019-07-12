Mountain Dew Apologizes To The UP

July 12, 2019
Earlier this week Mountain Dew released their new #DEWnited promotion with a map of the US, which had the UP as a part of Wisconsin instead of Michigan. Michigan residents have been angry at the mishap and Mountain Dew has finally responded. 

 

