Mountain Dew Apologizes To The UP

Earlier this week Mountain Dew released their new #DEWnited promotion with a map of the US, which had the UP as a part of Wisconsin instead of Michigan. Michigan residents have been angry at the mishap and Mountain Dew has finally responded.

Change of plans... @MountainDew do you want to gain a bunch of fans?



I triple dog dare you to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition for your #DEWnited campin. https://t.co/nALHngIJWl — The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019