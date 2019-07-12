Mountain Dew Apologizes To The UP
July 12, 2019
Earlier this week Mountain Dew released their new #DEWnited promotion with a map of the US, which had the UP as a part of Wisconsin instead of Michigan. Michigan residents have been angry at the mishap and Mountain Dew has finally responded.
Change of plans... @MountainDew do you want to gain a bunch of fans?— The Upper Peninsula (@UpperPeninsula) July 9, 2019
I triple dog dare you to come out with an Upper Peninsula edition for your #DEWnited campin. https://t.co/nALHngIJWl
Hey, Upper Peninsula: we hear you, and we’re sorry for misplacing you on our #DEWnited map. Give us a chance to right our wrong. Help us fill this special edition label by telling us all of the things you love about the Upper Peninsula (note to self: located in MICHIGAN) pic.twitter.com/cSzJQYc2tl— Mountain Dew® (@MountainDew) July 10, 2019