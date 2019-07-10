Mountain Dew Releases "DEWnited" Promotion With An Incorrect Map Of The US

Mountain Dew has released a new promotion called "DEWnited" with a chance to win a $100 gift card. If you grab one of the new #DEWnited bottles, make sure to keep the cap! If you collect all 50 state bottle cap you can win a $100 prepaid gift card. However, when they released their graphic for the promotion, people noticed a pretty big mistake on their map of the US. Their map has Michigan's Upper Peninsula a part of Wisconsin... oops!