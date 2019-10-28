National Chocolate Day Deals

National Chocolate Day 2019 is here!! Brands such as Ghirardelli, Godiva, and Hershey's are offering promo codes to help you celebrate.

Godiva is offering it's customers a free chocolate case piece with any purchase made today (October 28). They are also offering 20% off any $50 purchase, and 25% off any $100 purchase. Also, you can use their promo code "HALLOWEEN" for a free trick-or-treating bag when you place an order over $50.

The Halloween classic, Hershey's Chocolate is offering savings on everyone's favorite candies. You can save 15% when you spend $75, save 20% when you spend $100, and save 25% when you spend $125, just use the code "HALLOWEEN"! For a limited time, you can also save on their Bar Boxes and get 2 for $70.

For the Ghirardelli lovers, they are offering a case of 540 peppermint bark squares for $156.35, as opposed to the usual $183.95. If you sign up for their newsletter, you'll receive 10% off your next online order! Additionally, you can use the promo code: FREESHIP75 to recieve free shipping on all orders above $75.

Enjoy National Chocolate Day!!