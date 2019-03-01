New Jobs At Fiat Chrysler

Fiat Chrysler is expecting to bring around 5,000 jobs to Detroit! Another 1,500 jobs in Macomb County are expected with 3,850 jobs at the Mack Avenue Engine plant, 1,100 jobs at the Jefferson North Assembly Plant, 1,400 jobs at the Warren Truck Plant, and about 80 jobs at Sterling Stamping.

Anyone who is at least 18 years old with a high school diploma can apply to work for FCA on their website. The hiring process is set to begin later in the year as most of the positions have not been posted yet. These jobs will be posted as they become available once the city and state agreements are completed.

The starting wage for hourly employees is $17/hour while supervisory roles are higher.

.FCA will decide who gets hired based on a "community benefit" negotiation.The UAW may influence whether displaced GM employees will take priority.

To apply go to their website: https://careers.fcagroup.com/where-we-are/nafta-careers-home/