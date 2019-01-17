New Maren Morris Song Coming Tonight
Maren Morris fans have only a few more hours until they hear some new music from the singer. Maren took to social media to reveal that her new single “Girl” will drop at 5 pm ET today.
"The time has finally come," she shared. "I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day. My new single, 'GIRL.' Out everywhere tomorrow night.”
The time has finally come. I’ve been dying to share this with you all for forever & a damn day. My new single, “GIRL.” Out everywhere tomorrow night. World Premiere at Country Radio tomorrow at 5pm EST, out everywhere after. --